Mary E. Carrick
Mary Elizabeth Carrick, 88, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at The Palms of Sebring. Mary was born on July 5, 1932, in Ritchie, Maryland and was the daughter of Mary Elizabeth (Weaver) and Horace Francis Ryan. Mary had been a resident of Lake Placid from 1984-1996 and 2012-present.
Mary was a retired office manager with Safeway with 35 years of service. She was of the Methodist faith. Mary’s two priorities were working in her yard and her puppies, Taffy and Peanut. She enjoyed painting, adult coloring, playing solitaire on her laptop and working on a good crossword or word search puzzle. She loved to be with her friends and family anytime they could get together.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews (Florida, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia) as well as many extended family members and neighbors who kept an eye on her; and a close friend of 50 years, Dottie Lantzl. Preceding her along with her parents are two brothers, Horace and George Ryan.
A service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid with Pastor Wayne Godwin officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.