Mary E. Dalton
Mary Esther Dalton, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2020.
She was a native of Canada and was born April 8, 1917. She was the daughter of Bessie Gray Gamblin and Walter Gamblin. Mary worked for the city of Leominster, Massachusetts as a secretary/clerk for many years before retiring. She has been a longtime Lake Placid resident.
Mary is survived by her son, John Dalton of Winslow, Maine.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.