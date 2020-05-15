Mary E. Hopson
Mary Emily Hopson, 85, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
She was born March 24, 1935, in Brooks County, Georgia to Henry and Ruby (Campbell) Marshall. She worked as a dispatcher for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Florida Avenue Baptist Church and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1941, coming from Quitman, Georgia.
She is survived by her son, Van Roan of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Myrna Cobb (Howard) of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Gordon Marshall (Joann) of Avon Park, Florida; grandson, Justin Roan (Taylor); great-granddaughter, Braylee. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Hopson; sons, James P. Hopson and Kenny Hopson; sister, Shirley Sircy; brothers, Charles Marshall, Glenn Marshall, Walter Marshall; and J.C. Marshall.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Bougainvillea Cemetery with Rev. Jon Girdley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Florida Avenue Baptist Church, 401 S. Florida Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.