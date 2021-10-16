Mary E. Hulsey
Mary Elizabeth Hulsey, 88, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. She was born in Antioch, Tennessee to the late John and Myrtle Williams. Her family was most important to her and she loved hosting all the family gatherings and celebrations.
She became a realtor after her kids were in school. She enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong, loved to travel, garden and spend time outdoors. She was very active in her church all of her life, a member of First Baptist Church in Joelton, Tennessee, then a member of First Baptist Church Sebring. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and GiGi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joe Hulsey. She is survived by her children, Robbie Sumby, Donald “Keith” Hulsey, Cynthia (Jerry) Lawson and Robert “Bobby” Hulsey; grandchildren, Brian, Melissa, Donette, Jeremy, Jonathan, Dallas, Chelsea, Robert Jr., Kristen and Brodie; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com