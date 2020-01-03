Mary E. Mayer
Mary E. Mayer, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
She was born on June 14, 1925 to John Riggin and Rosina Territt in Baltimore, Maryland.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosina Riggin; son, Everett Mayer Jr; and her sister and seven brothers. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Everett Mayer of Avon Park, Florida; son, Clifford (Joyce) Mayer of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Nicole (Christian) Whipple of Moorestown, New Jersey, Andrea (Chris) Jones of Aurora, Colorado, Christine (J. Michael) Shuping of Yorktown, Virginia and Monica Mayer of Ridgewood, New York; and five great-grandchildren.
Mary loved reading, playing cards, gardening and working for the Lord Jesus Christ. She treasured time spent with family and friends.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences can be made at stephensonnelsonfh.com.