Mary E. Metheny
Mary E. Metheny, age 94, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in Pocola, Oklahoma. She was born Nov. 22, 1928 in Sebring, Florida to the late John Grover and T. Aletha (Crutchfield) Johnson. She had been a lifelong resident of Highlands County and attended First Baptist Church of Avon Park and Sun Ridge Baptist Church. Mary taught elementary school in Highlands County as well.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Gail Allen (Jake), Maxine Annette Lauver (Chuck), David Earl Metheny (Kelly) and Barry Wayne Metheny (Kari); 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Metheny; her two brothers and three sisters.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Wauchula Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.