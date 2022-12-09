Mary E. Metheny

Mary E. Metheny, age 94, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in Pocola, Oklahoma. She was born Nov. 22, 1928 in Sebring, Florida to the late John Grover and T. Aletha (Crutchfield) Johnson. She had been a lifelong resident of Highlands County and attended First Baptist Church of Avon Park and Sun Ridge Baptist Church. Mary taught elementary school in Highlands County as well.

