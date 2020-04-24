Mary G. Moore

Mary Geraldine Moore
Mary Geraldine Moore of Grand Ledge formerly of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Mary was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Muskegon, Michigan to the late Gerold and Clare (Carruth) Finnerty. She worked as an LPN at Caro Community Hospital many years ago, was a stay at home mom raising two daughters, worked in fashion selection at JC Penney and was also a Realtor. While living in Florida, Mary was an active faithful member of St. James Catholic Parish where a women’s group made rosaries to be given to those in need. She was proud to be part of this worthy project which allowed her to give back to others and display her creativity.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Patricia Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford in 2015 and daughter, Kathryn Moore in 2010. A private family service will be held.
