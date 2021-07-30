Mary J. Jackson
Mary Joe Jackson, age 81, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Kissimmee, Florida on Oct. 16, 1939 to the late Joe Overstreet (Wilma).
She has been a resident of Highlands County since 1959, coming from Kissimmee, Florida. Mary Joe will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother (Nannie). She was devoted to her family. She was dedicated to her work in the mental health field and continued her employment until age 78. She enjoyed being a homemaker and the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her children, Quinn Ashton (Dina) of Lorida, Florida, Mike Ashton of Lorida, Florida, Rhonda Ashton Brown of Missouri, Greg Jackson (Jackie) of Avon Park, Florida, and Nikki Jackson of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Rawl Overstreet (Sharon) of Kenansville, Florida; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Jackson, and her sister, Carolyn Overstreet Langston.
She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family. Mary Joe loved all children, so she requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Florida Baptist Children’s Home and One More Child, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, FL 33802.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida.