Mary J. Reddick
Mary Jean Reddick, 91, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
She was born April 30, 1929, in Walnut Grove, Mississippi to William H. Richardson and Geneva Carter Richardson. Mary Jean has been a resident since 1955 having moved from Cleveland, Mississippi. She was a graduate of the Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi and taught school in Avon Park, Florida for 18 years. She was also a member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church in Avon Park, Florida and a member of the Eastern Star.
Mary Jean is survived by daughter, Devorah Hollinger (Chuck) of Palm Bay, Florida; and sister, Billie Lynn Arthur of Clinton, Mississippi and was preceded in death by son, Richard D. Reddick (Sandra) of Tampa, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Florida Avenue Baptist Church in Avon Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Florida Avenue Baptist Church, 710 W. Bell St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.