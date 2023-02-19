Mary J. Whelpton
Mary Joy Whelpton of Lake Placid, Florida passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2023. Born in Norwood, Ohio Jan. 22, 1932 to Elizabeth (Mollner) and Herman Ruether, she graduated from Regina High School and Our Lady of Cincinnati College with studies in history and English.
She moved to Plantation, Florida with her first husband, Richard Costello, and five children in 1967, then retired to Lake Placid with husband Joseph Whelpton in 1989.
Mary Joy became an educator, starting as a substitute and GED teacher, and finally as an English teacher at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In retirement, she even became an aerobics instructor for seniors. She was devoted to empowering disadvantaged students through education. Mary Joy spent her life in service to others as a mother, friend, teacher, volunteer, Eucharistic minister, and board member of many organizations. She was active in the Art League, teachers union, political causes and her church. She loved reading and painting, and traveled to many parts of the world after retirement.
Having faced many hardships in life, she never lost her compassion for others and belief that all people are equally deserving of life’s gifts. Mary Joy touched many lives throughout her years, and will be remembered for her kindness, wisdom, tireless energy, and for her readiness to laugh.
She is survived by children, Tim (Kim) Costello, Lucy (David Wiehler), Betty Ann (Bob) Mathers, Brian (Maria) Costello, and Cecily (Mark Haroldson); grandsons, Alex Wiehler and Zane Haroldson; brother, Herman J. Ruether, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved, Joseph Whelpton.
Services will be held March 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, or anchor-house.org. Remembrances and condolences at legacy.com.