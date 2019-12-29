Mary J. Womer
Mary J. Womer, 80, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Friday evening, Dec. 20, 2019, at AdventHealth Lake Placid Hospital.
Mary was born on Oct. 31, 1939 in Kane, Pennsylvania to parents Ellen (Andersen) and Howard Hannold. Mary was a retired cafeteria supervisor with the Ligonier School District. She had been a winter resident of Lake Placid since 1998 and became a permanent resident in 2001. Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid Moose Lodge and American Legion Placid Post 25.
Mary was an avid card player who enjoyed playing in many of the local card tournaments any time she could. She loved to be with her family and friends whenever they could get together, especially with her grand and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bill; daughters, Christine Bennetti and Stacy Orr; son, Mark Womer; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and seven sisters and brothers.
In keeping with Mary’s wishes, a service to celebrate her life will be private for the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.