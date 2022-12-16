Mary J. Woolsey
Mary Jane Woolsey, 86, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, at the Center for Hospice Care-Raclin House in Mishawaka, Indiana. She was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Warsaw to Paul and Marguerete (Swygart) Pifer.
On Sept. 25, 1954, in Goshen, Indiana, she married Larry Woolsey; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeffrey Woolsey; three siblings, Janice Avery, Paul Pifer Jr., and James Pifer; and a great-granddaughter, Wren Woolsey. Surviving are three children, Michael Woolsey of Bristol, Kim (Steve) Minder of Elkhart, and Craig (Kelly) Woolsey of Goshen; five grandchildren, Phillip Clark and Kyle (Jillian) Woolsey, all of Elkhart, Derek (Cristin) Woolsey and Brett Woolsey, both of Goshen, Indiana, and Carolyn (Isaac) Thompson of Ninety Six, South Carolina. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Eloise, A.J., Jenny, Jay and Reese, and numerous other family members.
Mary Jane was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sebring, Florida, the Junior Women’s Club, president of the Athena Club, and taught AWANA at Union Congregational Church in Avon Park, Florida for 15 years.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the 10 a.m. memorial service Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 County Road 113, Elkhart, IN 46517. Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery in Goshen and officiating will be Pastor John Schrock from Rock Run Church. Memorial contributions may be given to Church Community Services in Elkhart or Missions to North America. Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.