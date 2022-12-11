Mary Jo Coleman
Jan. 24, 1925 — Dec. 8, 1922
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jan. 24, 1925 — Dec. 8, 1922
Our Sweet Mamma, Mary Jo Coleman, passed away at the age of 97 and will be sorely missed by her four children, Andrea Mickler (Jim), Joy Brinley (Michael), David Coleman Jr. (Soloni) and Laura Dunn (John); her seven grandchildren, Boyd, Deidre, Carol, Richard, Greg, Tom and Megan; and five great-great-grandchildren, Jalal Jr., Zaina, Yasmine, Marissa and Evan.
Mary Jo is pre-deceased by her husband of almost 60 years, David Andrew Coleman Sr.
Mary Jo was a devoted Christian mother with a love for everyone she met, love for her church, books, puzzling and clean, corny jokes.
Mary Jo loved supporting youth, so, if you would like, donations can be made in her memory to the Youth Fund of First Presbyterian Church, 117 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852 or fpclp.com.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Morris Funeral Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, Florida with viewing at 10 a.m.