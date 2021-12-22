Mary K. Price
Mary Katherine Price of Lorida, Florida, passed early Saturday morning, Dec. 18, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born April 10, 1967 in Duval County, Florida. She was the daughter of Barbara Ann and Billy Royce Norton.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, James; and her children, Kourtney and Rusty Price; siblings, Kyle, Sherry and Cindy Norton; and two grandchildren, Ayden and Evangeline Price. She was preceded in her death by her son, Michael Price.
She has been a resident of Lorida for the past 30 years. Mary enjoyed cooking and quilting and had a special passion for animals. She was a graduate of Avon Park High School. Mary worked for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Dept. as a detention deputy in Sebring for 10 years as well as a correction officer for Okeechobee Correctional for another 10 years. She was currently employed as a secretary for Jim’s Auto Salvage in Sebring.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.