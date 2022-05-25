Mary L. Albritton
Mary Loretta Albritton, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Sunday morning, May 22, 2022. She was in the companionship of her loving family. Mary was born in Cairo, Georgia, on Dec. 3, 1937 and was the daughter of John Asa and Clara Underwood.
Mary has been a Lake Placid resident since 1955. She was president of Bear Hollow Sod, and retired after 15 years of service as a shipping clerk from St. Regis and Georgia Pacific in Lake Placid, Florida. Mary was a member of Placid Temple Church of God and enjoyed audio Bible, crocheting and gardening.
Mary is survived by her children, Michael Harris, Anita Conklin and John Harris (Joy); siblings, John Underwood and Betty Jo Wright, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and blessed with three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ivy; son, Danny Ray Harris; sister, Kathleen Valle; great-granddaughter, Brittany Hall, and husband, John Albritton.
Family will receive friends for a viewing on Thursday, May 26, from 6-7 p.m. at Placid Temple Church. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday morning, May 27, also from Placid Temple Church with interment immediately following in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida. Pastor Rufus Caraway will celebrate.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.