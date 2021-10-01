Mary L. Carter
Mary Lucy Carter, 90, passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2021 at Big Bend Hospice House, Tallahassee, Florida. She was born June 6, 1931 in Avon Park, Florida to James Monroe Cravey and Cora Belle Jackson Cravey.
Lucy always put her family first and she was, and will always be, greatly loved by them. She loved working in the yard.
She is survived by her son, Wesley H. Carter, and his wife Valerie Carter; her daughter, Debbie Colson, and her husband Gary W. Colson; grandchildren, Christopher and Meagin Colson, Wesley H. Carter Jr. and his wife Chrissy, Brian and Candace Colson, Nakeal Williams, Mitchell and Michelle Carter; and nine great-grandchildren, Hailey, Carter, Chris, Tyler, Bryce, Malakai, Autumn, Cade and Jaiden. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, B.J. Carter.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bouganvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida. Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Florida, is in charge of arrangements (850-627-7677).