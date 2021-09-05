Mary L. Pitts
Mary Lou Pitts of Frostproof, Florida passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
She was born May 13, 1959 in Frostproof to the late Odell and Annie Pitts. Mary was the billing manager for Audwin Nelson, M.D. and was of the Baptist faith. She loved reading and raising dogs and exotic birds.
Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Grant; brothers, Ernest Pitts, Lewis Pitts and Roy Pitts; and niece, Nadine Lockard. She is survived by her nieces, Pam Glass, Maxine Bullard and Diane Walker; and nephews, Kevin Brown, Michael Brown, Ernest Pitts, Anthony Pitts, and Daniel Pitts.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Frostproof with Rev. Kelly Galati officiating. Interment will follow at Silver Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelson.com.