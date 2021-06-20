Mary L. Slaybaugh
Mary L. Slaybaugh, 85, of Lake Placid, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021, at the Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid. She was born on June 11, 1936 in Kalamazoo, Michigan and was the daughter of Missouri (Powell) and Donald Thayer and was one of seven children.
Mary has been a resident of Highlands County for the past 24 years moving here from Michigan. Mary was a retired sales person who worked for many years in commercial sales. She was a member of the United Congregational Church in Avon Park, The Lake Placid Moose Lodge 2374, Women of the Moose 1960, Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661, American Legion Placid Post 69 and the VFW Post 3880. She enjoyed sewing, painting and a good crossword puzzle. Mary loved to be with her family and friends anytime they all could get together especially time with her grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children: daughters, Sherry Bennett, Lori Yager, Kathleen Jordan; son, Bradley Smith; step-daughters, Cindy Reischer and Susan Creaney; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter and two sisters, Shirley Hoeksema and Joyce Spencer; and a brother, John Thayer.
A service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Lake Placid Moose Lodge, 2137 U.S. 27 South, Lake Placid. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida, 863-465-4134.