Mary A. Moynihan
Mary Alexis Moynihan, 75, of Sebring, Florida passed away in her home on July 25, 2022. She was born Nov. 8, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to Alex and Maureen Anderson.
Mary was a member of the Catholic Church and a realtor for over 20 years. She, along with her husband, were co-owners of Golfers World.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, Michael J. Moynihan of Sebring; son Michael A Moynihan, and brother Mark Anderson.
Funeral service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 30 at 4 p.m. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Phone: 863-385-1546.
