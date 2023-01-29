Mary P. Sheehan
Mary Pat Sheehan passed away on Jan. 21, 2023, at the age of 76 years. She was born to William Madden and Margaret R. Madden on Sept. 24, 1946, in Lake Placid, New York.
Mary Pat’s youth was spent in West Palm Beach, Florida where she graduated from St. Ann’s Grade School and Cardinal Newman High School. Mary Pat then attended and graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a bachelor of arts degree. Mary Pat started her teaching career, which was put on hold with the birth of her first son. When the youngest of her three sons attained a suitable age, Mary Pat returned to teaching.
The last 26 years of her career were spent teaching kindergarten at Lake Country Elementary School. For her exemplary service she received the “Teacher of the Year” award twice for Lake Country. Mary Pat loved tennis, the mountains, the beach, hiking, teaching kindies and above all else her family.
Mary Pat is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tim; sons, Patrick, Brian and Kevin; grandson, Brendan; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen and Maggy (Rich); and numerous wonderful nephews and nieces. Mary Pat was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Thew and Kathleen Madden, and by her brother-in-law, Arthur Wroble.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church followed by burial and thereafter a reception at St. James.
Funeral arrangements have been made through Scott Funeral Home. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com