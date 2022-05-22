Mary R. Strenth
Mary Ruth Strenth, 71, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on May 16, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with several complications attributed to pulmonary edema and congestive heart failure. Mary was born on Nov. 1, 1950 to Albert and Edith Knight of Sebring, Florida.
After Mary graduated from Sebring High School in 1968, she pursued a degree in criminal justice at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. She worked for 30 years starting as a community control counselor, which then transitioned to juvenile probation officer. Soon after retiring, she began her second career as an investigator for a local attorney, William B. Fletcher, where she devotedly worked for 21 more years. Mary was an active member in her local church, Rotary Club, and was on the board of The Salvation Army. She was actually one of the first two women installed in the Sebring Noon Rotary Club. Mary was passionate about helping others and loved being involved in her community. She devoted several years of her life supporting March of Dimes, Girl Scouts, Relay for Life, and the New Testament Mission.
Mary’s feisty and never-give-up attitude was evident by being a two-time cancer survivor. Mary met Robert Strenth while they both were working at the 12 Hours of Sebring. They were married on March 28, 1982, and went on to have two daughters, Christina and Shannon.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughters, Christina Chavis (Bubba) and Shannon Strenth; and her favorite grandson, Jaxson Strenth.
Viewing and visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Mary’s memory to the New Testament Mission, 604 Lemon Ave. Sebring, FL 33870 (863-385-0035).
The family is also putting together a memory book that will contain various writings of those who knew her. There will be a drop box at the church for anyone wanting to contribute one or more of their reminiscences of Mary for the memory book. You can also email your memories to thoughtsofmom@yahoo.com. Your stories will one day help Jaxson understand what an amazing wife, mother and friend his Babu (Mary) really was. Condolences may be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.