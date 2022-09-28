Mary S. Pollard
Mary Sue Pollard, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022. She was a native Floridian, born Feb. 26, 1937 in Miami. Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Edith Cummings.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 6:14 am
Mary has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 53 years. She was very active in the community. She taught typing at Lake Placid High School, administrative assistant at Florida Hospital Lake Placid, and she managed the Lake Placid Campground. Mary attended St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church where she was a volunteer in the social hall and gift shop.
Mary is survived by her sons, Mark Hilton (Colleen) and Matthew Hilton (Tiffany). She leaves four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Hilton, and husband, Lewis Pollard.
Celebration of Life service will be held at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid; 863-465-9997.