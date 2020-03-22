Maryann Frost
Maryann Frost, 82, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring.
Maryann was born on Nov. 15, 1937 in East Liverpool, Ohio to parents Hazel Dell Creese and Wilmont Lester Pipes. Maryann has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1973, moving here from Satellite Beach, Florida. Maryann was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 1960 Lake Placid and was of the Christian faith. She worked painting and decorating houses and worked in the hospitality industry at several of the local bars and pubs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Butch; daughter, Linda Bentz; granddaughter, Brandi Hillier, and a grandson, Riki Bentz.
In keeping with Maryann’s wishes, services to celebrate her life were private for the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.