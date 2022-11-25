Marzene T. Bolton
Marzene T. Bolton, age 94, of Merritt Island, Florida, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. She was born March 15, 1928 in Hartsfield, Georgia to Lloyd A. and Addie Mae (Holland) Todd.
She worked in the Commissary for a VA Hospital, was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park, Florida, loved gardening, coloring, painting, bingo, and fishing. Marzene moved to Avon Park, Florida in 1985 from Miami, Florida and then moved to Merritt Island, Florida in 2020.
Marzene is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Pourbaix of Merritt Island, Florida; son, Jimmy A. Bolton of Avon Park, Florida; siblings, Leamon Todd, Brunelle Murphy and Faye Newsome; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Austin Bolton, and siblings, Sam Todd, Fielding Todd and Tony Todd.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park with family receiving friends beginning at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.