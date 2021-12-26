Matthew L. Clark
Matthew Lance Clark passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Lawnwood Trauma Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. He resided in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 7, 1978 in Concord, North Carolina, and was the son of Marvin and Judy Clark of Sebring. He was the biological son of Cindy Newsome Brennan and stepfather Robert Brennan, of Loris, South Carolina.
Matthew graduated from Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and from Horry Georgetown Technical College with an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. He was a detention officer with the Florida Civil Commitment Center for 13 years.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Newsome; his nephew, Hayden Newsome; and niece, Kinlee Newsome, all of Conway, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Clark, and his biological father, Matthew Newsome Sr.
A funeral service will be at Spring Lake United Methodist Church on U.S. 98, Dec. 30, at noon. Interment at 2:30 p.m. with a graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park.