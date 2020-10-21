Maureen J. Murphy
Maureen J. (Coogan) Murphy, 89, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was born April 4, 1931, to Harry and Dorothy Coogan in Dunkirk, New York. Maureen graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1949 and went on to pursue a career in nursing, caring for and inspiring others up until her own illness interfered.
Maureen is survived by three children, Deborah (Ernest) Kimball of Sebring, Florida, Pamela Hayden of Lakeland, Florida and Theodore (Nancy) Welch of Glenwood, New York; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara (James) Luneke of Conway, South Carolina; six nephews and by several dearly loved friends.
Maureen spent her life caring for and supporting her family and the communities in which she lived. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards.
Final services for Maureen will be private. The family requests that any memorial gifts be made to St. John United Methodist Church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive, Sebring, FL 33872 or to Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Ameson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.