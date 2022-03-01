Mauro S. Ramirez
Mauro Sanchez Ramirez, 64, of Sebring, Florida was called to heaven on Feb. 23, 2022. He was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Jan. 15, 1958.
He then moved to Highlands County as a young adult in the 1970s where he worked in agriculture for many years. He then worked for the City of Sebring Water Department for 22 years where he enjoyed getting to know people within the community. He had a profound love for God and attended Iglesia Rosa DeSaron Church where he continued to build his relationship with the Lord.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ana Maria, in 2003. He is survived by his wife, Maria; daughters, Liliana and Janet; his grandson, Emanuel Maldonado; his mother, Tomasa Ramirez-Sanchez; sisters, Maria Ines Sanchez-Rodriguez, Elena Sanchez-Florez, Florencia Sanchez, Maria Sanchez-Contreras and Lucia Sanchez-Hernandez. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at noon at Iglesia Rosa De Saron Church. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery.