May M. Pierson
May M. Pierson, 98, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
She was born May 4, 1921 in Jewel, Ohio to John and Zepha Flory. May was a former school teacher and a nurse. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Avon Park.
She is survived by Sons, William (Karen) Sue of Chattanooga, Tennessee and John Phil (Pat) Sue of Avon Park; Daughter, Sharon A. Turner of Indio, California. May was preceded in death by her Parents, John and Zepha Flory.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Avon Park. Refreshments after Service.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, Fl 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.