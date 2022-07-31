May S. Wood
May Self Wood, age 88, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on September 27, 1933 in Wallingford, Connecticut, the daughter of Bertram A. and Doris E. Self.
May lived in Meriden, Connecticut, worked as data programmer for the city government, and attended the First Baptist Church in Wallingford, Connecticut before moving to Sanbornton, New Hampshire in 1978. She remained a New Hampshire resident for many years and attended the Lochmere Baptist Church.
After she retired, she became a winter resident of Highlands County Florida, a member of the Christian Fellowship Church and eventually a permanent resident of Sebring, Florida. May was a loving wife and mother and most of all, she loved the Lord. She was always active in the church and enjoyed playing music and singing the praises of the Lord everywhere she went.
May is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Amy DelVecchia of New Hampshire and Denise Dean of Connecticut; step son, David Wood (Donna) of New Hampshire; brother, James Self (Mary Lemont) of Connecticut; sisters, Eda Stender of Connecticut and Grace Diamond of New York. Surviving are also six grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Richard and Bertram Donald Self; and stepson, Jimmy Wood.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.