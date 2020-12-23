Maybelle I. Dubois
Maybelle Irene Dubois, 90, of Lake Placid, Florida went to be with Jesus on Dec. 16, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Lansing Michigan, to William Henry Daniels and Alice Belle (Riley) Daniels. Maybelle and her husband Joseph came to Avon Park, Florida from Baldwin, Michigan in the early 1990s. They spent their winters there for many years and summers in Baldwin, Michigan. In 2006 Joseph died and eventually Maybelle moved to Lake Placid with her oldest daughter and still went to Michigan in the summer. Maybelle enjoyed many cruises with her husband. She was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed sewing and taught her granddaughters how to make clothing.
She is survived by her four children, Vicky Ashby (Keith), Jerry Dubois, Joseph Dubois (Nancy) and Catherine Ten Hagen (Jeff); seven grandchildren (one grandson died very young) and 17 great-grandchildren.
The Dubois family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for their wonderful care of our mom. There will be a memorial service in Florida and Michigan at later dates. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.