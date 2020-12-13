Melba F. Barfield
Melba Franece Barfield, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
She was born in Nashville, Georgia to Harwell D. Edwards and Mary Kathleen (Lee) Edwards. She had a home in Sebring since 1969, moving here full time in 1994. Melba was of Baptist faith. She worked as a nurse’s aide. Melba enjoyed gardening and was all about family.
She is survived by her loving children, Janece Kathleen Barfield-Battillo of Avon Park, Florida and Jeffrey Lee Barfield (Heather) of Sebring, Florida. Surviving are also four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Preston Lee Barfield.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.