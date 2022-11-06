Melba S. Schauman

It is with profound sadness that we honor the passing of Melba Sally Schauman, “Sally”, our loving and devoted relative and great friend to all whose lives she touched. Sally passed away at age 84 on April 10, 2022 peacefully at her residence in Durham, North Carolina. She was born in 1937 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, grew up in nearby Taylor and spent her childhood summers and holidays in Sebring, Florida. Sally was the only child of Roland and Melba Schauman, who moved to Sebring in 1954. She was the grandchild of the John Hodge pioneer family who settled in Sebring in 1920.

