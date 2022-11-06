Melba S. Schauman
It is with profound sadness that we honor the passing of Melba Sally Schauman, “Sally”, our loving and devoted relative and great friend to all whose lives she touched. Sally passed away at age 84 on April 10, 2022 peacefully at her residence in Durham, North Carolina. She was born in 1937 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, grew up in nearby Taylor and spent her childhood summers and holidays in Sebring, Florida. Sally was the only child of Roland and Melba Schauman, who moved to Sebring in 1954. She was the grandchild of the John Hodge pioneer family who settled in Sebring in 1920.
Sally graduated from Sebring High School, received a BS degree from Duke University, a BLA degree from North Carolina State University, an MS from the University of Michigan, and was a recipient of a Loeb Fellowship in Design from Harvard University. As a professional landscape architect, she worked in private practice, public practice and academia.
Her first love was teaching and she did so at the University of Michigan, the University of Washington and Duke University. Her scholarship focused on ecological rehabilitation, place attachment, gender equality in the built environment and transdisciplinary education.
Sally was a nationally recognized landscape architect and worked tirelessly broadening the impact of the profession. She was elected to the Council of Fellows in the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) and served for four years as the Chair of the Council of Educators for ASLA.
Her personal life was as rich and varied as her professional life. She loved to travel (it was in her DNA) — she visited all fifty states, Canada and most of Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary and Greece.
Sally was extraordinarily generous, loving and kind. She was an inspiration to all she met and will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be performed by Pastor David Juliano in the chapel of First United Methodist Church in Sebring on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. Interment of her ashes will occur adjacent to her parents in Pinecrest Cemetery, Sebring, Florida immediately following the service.