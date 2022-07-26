Flag for Kroeger

Melvin “Bob” Kroeger

Melvin “Bob” Kroeger passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the age of 97 in Sebring, Florida. Bob was born in Flandreau, South Dakota, the son of Herman C. and Minnie (Meiburg) Kroeger. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed in the Philippines. After the war, he married Marylou Murray and settled in Oelwein, Iowa. In 1969, he moved his family to Boca Raton, Florida. In 1995, Bob and Marylou settled in Sebring, where he started building homes in the Sun ‘N Lake area. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Recommended for you