Melvin “Bob” Kroeger
Melvin “Bob” Kroeger passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the age of 97 in Sebring, Florida. Bob was born in Flandreau, South Dakota, the son of Herman C. and Minnie (Meiburg) Kroeger. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed in the Philippines. After the war, he married Marylou Murray and settled in Oelwein, Iowa. In 1969, he moved his family to Boca Raton, Florida. In 1995, Bob and Marylou settled in Sebring, where he started building homes in the Sun ‘N Lake area. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marylou, and is survived by his children, Mark Kroeger (Beth) of Jupiter, Florida; Karen Kroeger of Banner Elk; North Carolina; Robert Kroeger (Mary Jo) of Sebring, Florida; Julie Kroeger Ratti (Tony) of Sebring, Florida; John Kroeger of West Palm Beach, Florida, along with four grandchildren Chad Kroeger (Leslie), Ryan Kroeger, Adrienne Morra, Dennis Morra Jr. (Cassie) and great-grandchildren Taylor and Jake Kroeger, Abby-Lynn, Ellie and Ava Morra. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his twin Betty Hauth and eight other siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arc Highlands County or Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring.
