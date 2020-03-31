Melvin ‘Gator’ Kangeter Jr.
Melvin “Gator” Kangeter Jr., 88, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
He was born Sept. 30, 1931 in Brooklet, Georgia to Melvin and Freddie Venie (Boyett) Kangeter. He met the love of his life, Wilma Giddens, in Metter, Georgia and they wed in 1952. Soon after, Melvin joined the U.S. Army where he attained the rank of sergeant while serving during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954.
In 1955, Melvin and Wilma moved from Pulaski, Georgia to Wilma’s hometown of Avon Park, Florida, where he became employed by Florida Power Corporation and worked as a lineman for 39 years. He was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Melvin is survived by Wilma, his wife of 67 years; daughters, Julie (TJ) Kinyon and India (Andy) Craske, all of Avon Park, Florida; son, Patrick (Terri) Kangeter of Springville, Alabama; sister, Nancy (Earl) Cook of Pulaski, Georgia; brother, James (Virginia) Kangeter of Metter, Georgia; grandchildren, Jessica (Scott) LeConey of Sebring, Florida, Rachel (Gean) Giraud of Suffolk, Virginia and Kevin Kangeter of San Antonio, Texas; great-grandchildren, Trent Ferguson, and Nora and Harper LeConey, all of Sebring, Florida, and Janessa Giraud of Suffolk, Virginia, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.