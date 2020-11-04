Melvin Junior Collins, 62, of Avon Park, Florida, said his final farewell on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
He was born Sept. 21, 1958, in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Wille and Willie B. (Varnado) Collins, who preceded him in death along with his brother, David Milton Collins.
Melvin worked as a foreman of citrus harvesting for Ben Hill Griffin, Inc. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Avon Park and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
Melvin is survived by his special companion, Eva Nelson of Avon Park, Florida; siblings, Willie M. Mays (Albert Jr.) of El Paso, Texas, Jerdine Collins Williams of Avon Park, Florida, Chris Collins (TaMetryce) of Plant City, Florida, Larry Collins (Stephanie) of St. Petersburg, Florida, K. Kimberly Collins of Bowie, Maryland and Rosetta Collins of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; nieces and nephews, Albert J. Mays III, Brittany Collins, Brianna Collins, Christopher Collins, Deondre Gatlin, Nyah Collins, Mary Collins and Anna Collins; God-daughter, Serenity Carmichael.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Avon Park High School gymnasium, 700 E. Main St., Avon Park, Florida with Pastor Larry Collins officiating. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Lakeside Historical Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.