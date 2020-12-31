Melvin J. Foster Sr.
Melvin Joe Foster Sr., 69, of Central City, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 10:24 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Foster was born June 15, 1951, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. He worked in maintenance at Purdue. He was a member of Martwick Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip M. Foster. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ballard Foster; sons, Melvin Joe Foster Jr. and Allan Hinson; daughter, April Hinson; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Della Arndell; sisters, Julie Fraze and Millie Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service and visitation were held Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, Kentucky with Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating, assisted by Rev. Matt McIntosh. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at tuckerfuneralhomes.com.