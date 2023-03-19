Melvin L. Feathers
Melvin Lyle Feathers, age 80, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Sarasota, Florida. He was born Nov. 6, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois to the late Lyle Woodrow and Elizabeth Jameson Feathers. He moved to the area from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was of the Methodist faith, and was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army Reserves, as well as owning and operating Feathers’ Dry Cleaners.
Mel is survived by his wife, Marsha Feathers of Sebring, Florida; sons, David Feathers (Rebecca) and Daniel Feathers (Jenny), both of Sebring, Florida and Jamie Orth of Bartow, Florida; and five grandchildren, Juliana, Jaden, Joeci, Rachel, and Leah.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
