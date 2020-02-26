Melvin O. Brown
Melvin O. Brown, 91, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
He was born Oct. 17, 1928 to Ira Newton Brown and Fannie Brown. Melvin had been a resident of Avon Park since 1991 having come from Hollywood, Florida, where he retired from the City of Hollywood Water Department after 32 years. He was of Baptist faith and loved working on cars.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Peggy Brown of Avon Park; daughter, Karen Fields (Ken) of Avon Park; son, Roger Brown (Theresa) of Avon Park; sisters, Wilma Harding, Hazel Miller, Barbara Lee and Charlotte Puzak; brothers, Carl Brown and Larry Brown; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Melvin is preceded in death by parents, Ira and Fannie Brown; son, Ronald Wayne Brown; grandson, David Brown; brother, Junior Brown; sisters, Wilodean, Sandra, Opal and Agnes.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park, Florida, with family receiving friends beginning at noon. Entombment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.