Melvin W. Dailey
Melvin W. (Bill) Dailey, 79, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, after a brief illness.
Bill was born July 24, 1940 in Harmon, Virginia to the late Woodrow and Mary Etta Poff Dailey. After graduation from Grundy High School in 1959 he later received an associate degree in business from Strayer University. He began working for the FBI as a computer specialist, retiring after 38 years of service. He loved spending time at the beach, was an avid woodworker, worked on cars and was a football enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary June Daily. Those left to survive include his wife, Deborah Dailey of Sebring, Florida; two daughters, Beth (Robert) Bradshaw of Abingdon, Virginia and Kay (Joe) Dales of Bluefield, Virginia; four grandchildren, Breanna Kay Tiller, Joey, Zack and Ella Dales; and one brother, Richard Edward (Diane) Dailey, of Bristol, Virginia.
A memorial service for Bill will be held at a later time.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.