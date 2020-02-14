Mennie L. Brewington
Mennie Lee Brewington
Mennie Lee Brewington, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Sebring.
She was born on Dec. 8, 1939 in Chadbourn, North Carolina, to George and Letsie Jones. Mennie had been a Highlands County resident for 63 years coming from North Carolina. She worked most of her life with the Smoak family in Lake Placid, where she was a housekeeper. Mennie was of the Baptist faith.
She enjoyed ironing, fishing, puzzles and word search (and ice cream). She will be genuinely missed by all that knew her.
Her children survive her, Lawrence Brewington of Lake Placid, Glendale Chavis (Lucy) of Winter Haven, Don (Diane) Brewington, Jennifer (Stuart) and Spencer, all of Sebring; siblings, Archie Jones of Frostproof, Rodney Strickland, Laney Chavis and Doris Strickland Dudley, all of North Carolina; seven grandchildren (Priscilla, Pam, Monique, Richard, Mariah and Johnathan); and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jarvis Jr.; her parents; her daughter, Sheila Anne; her grandson, Lawrence, Jr.; two brothers and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.