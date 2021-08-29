Merri White
Merri White, 52, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home with her sister by her side on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. She was born Dec. 29, 1968, in Miami, Florida to Neil and Ruth Angus, who preceded her in death. She lived in Sebring most of her life until 2018. In 2020, Merri moved to Indiana to live with her sister’s family.
She is survived by her daughter, Emma White of St. Augustine, Florida; her sister, Melanie Boulay of Noblesville, Indiana; other stepsiblings all residing out of town; her aunt and uncle, Mary and Cliff Bates of Quincy, Washington; and nephews, Patrick and Riley Boulay. She is also survived by Emma’s cousins, aunts, uncles, grandma and grandpa, who supported her with love and caring through the years.
Merri worked at Merita Bread in Avon Park for many years. She was a beautiful flautist, enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, bird watching and was an avid pool player. She also loved her crystals and enjoyed exploring spirituality.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ with Pastor George Miller officiating.