Merrilou K. Gustat
Merrilou K. Gustat, age 99, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. She was born Dec. 17, 1923 in Lancaster, Ohio to James W. and Gretchen (Rutter) Kunkle.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Merrilou K. Gustat, age 99, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. She was born Dec. 17, 1923 in Lancaster, Ohio to James W. and Gretchen (Rutter) Kunkle.
Merrilou worked as a secretary for the Highlands County School Board, was a member of First United Methodist Church, member of the Women’s Club of Sebring, Martha Circle at FUMC, Sebring Historical Society, and a former member of the Junior Women’s Club.
Merrilou is survived by her sons, Paul J. Gustat Jr. (Michelle Vanderlip) of Roaming Shores, Ohio, Stephen J. Gustat of Eufaula, Alabama, and David M. Gustat of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Leslye Gustat (Brooke Karzen) of Toluca Lake, California; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Paul J. Gustat.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Pinecrest Cemetery in Sebring, Florida with Rev. David Juliano officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the “Prof” and Paul Gustat Music Education Fund at the Champions for Children Foundation, Sebring Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.