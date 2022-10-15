Micah Gooding
On Thursday, Sept.15, 2022, Micah Nathanial Gooding, loving son, father, brother passed away at the age of 28. Micah was born on May 14, 1994 at Tampa Women’s Hospital, in Tampa, Florida
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 15, 2022 @ 2:55 am
On Thursday, Sept.15, 2022, Micah Nathanial Gooding, loving son, father, brother passed away at the age of 28. Micah was born on May 14, 1994 at Tampa Women’s Hospital, in Tampa, Florida
He leaves behind his mother, his She-ro, Shalene Gooding; his son, David Schertler; countless aunts, uncles, cousins; and his sisters, Aliyah Ramdeen, Ariann Ramdeen, and Annalee Benn; his Momma Neva; and his brothers.
Micah’s many passions in life were drawing, going to the beach and being around his family. His greatest love was for his grandmother, Alma Inez Gooding, who nurtured him and made sure that he attended private school and had a Seventh Day Adventist upbringing.
In addition to all that Micah did in his life, he sang in the Avon Park SDA children’s choir, played the piano and preached at church. He also loved to travel and had the opportunity to travel all over the world since he was an infant. He also served in the U.S. Army and for that we salute him.
A celebration of Micah’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Avon Park American Legion Post 69 from 2–5 p.m. Please join the family in honoring Micah at this time.
God bless his soul until we meet again when Christ returns to receive all of his children.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.