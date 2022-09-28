Micah Gooding

Micah Gooding, 28, of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. He was born in Hillsborough County, Florida on May 14, 1994. Micah lived in Avon Park, Florida for most of his life and was a 2012 graduate of Avon Park High School. Micah proudly served in the U.S. Army after graduation.

