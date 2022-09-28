Micah Gooding
Micah Gooding, 28, of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. He was born in Hillsborough County, Florida on May 14, 1994. Micah lived in Avon Park, Florida for most of his life and was a 2012 graduate of Avon Park High School. Micah proudly served in the U.S. Army after graduation.
Micah is survived by a son, David in Germany; a son, Micah James Gooding of Cleveland, Tennessee; his fiancé, Chloe Thigpen of Cleveland, Tennessee; his mother, JenNeva Edwards (Momma Neva) of Avon Park, Florida; brothers, Marquise (Logan) Edwards of Avon Park, Florida and Mason Edwards of Kansas City, Missouri; and grandmother, Vicki Edwards of Avon Park, Florida.
There will be a celebration of Micah’s life from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Avon Park American Legion Post 69. Please join the family in honoring Micah at this time.