Michael A. Sayre
Michael Alan Sayre, age 63, of Sebring, Florida passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. He was born Jan. 23, 1960 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to Charles and Helen (Patefield) Sayre.
He was a carpenter, avid fisherman, golfer, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1995, coming from Wisconsin. He is survived by his son, Christopher Sayre (Nicole) of Fargo, North Dakoka; daughter, Shelby Sayre (Ryan Hunt) of Fargo, North Dakota; parents, Chuck and Helen Sayre of Sebring, Florida; sister, Jacqueline Craig (Steven) of Mason, Ohio; brother, Steven Sayre (Cynthia) of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Rylie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.