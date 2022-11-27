Michael B. Kesery
Michael B. Kesery, age 64, died of a heart attack in Sebring, Florida, on July 22, 2022, alone that day, but for the company of his loved and faithful dog, Baron. He was discovered by his caring friends and neighbors.
Michael was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to George and Shirley (Caughlin) Kesery. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Christine (Jay) Reed and Jani Goodrum. He is survived by his brother, Russell (Mary Smith) Kesery, and by his son and granddaughters.
Interment was at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin.
From his early childhood and throughout his life, Mike was fascinated by cars and engines, working on them alone and with friends. He enjoyed watching auto racing and other outdoor activities. He worked throughout his life until he was disabled.
Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1987. He moved away from Wisconsin winters in 2014 and made new friends in Florida, who have been most kind to his family since his passing and they are greatly appreciated.
Memorials may be made to Volunteers of America-Florida by visiting their website https://www.voaflorida.org/give.
Thank you to Ryan J. Swann and his family at Swann’s Mortuary for their help and understanding.