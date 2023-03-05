Michael Bendle
Michael Bendle of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully at home in the care of his family on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Mike was born in Muscatine, Iowa on March 19, 1941, to Laura (McCarty) and Herbert H. “Doc” Bendle.
Mike proudly served in the U.S. Army after graduating from Muscatine High School. After serving in Germany, Mike returned to Muscatine and married Carol (Worst) on July 11, 1964. Mike worked at Bandag and was the owner of Colonial Studios. A love of sailing, water and warmer weather led Mike and his family to Florida in 1986. Mike was a gifted storyteller, and while some of the details may have changed from time to time, his enthusiasm and joy in telling tales never did. Mike never met a stranger and loved to sit and talk with just about anyone. In addition to his family, Mike loved guns, guitars, woodworking, good music, and Bourbon – good or not. Mike wouldn’t want you to shed a tear for his passing but would be happy if you raise a glass in his memory.
Those left to remember Mike are his wife of 58 years, Carol; their children, Brad (Valerie), Kyle (Hillary), Tom (Jeff), and Sarah Warren (Jerel). Mike was most proud of his nine grandchildren, Tyler, Shelby, Hannah, Jacob, Kelsey, Morgan, Landon, Nolan and Elliott; and his great-grandson Ellix. Mike is also survived by his sister, Anita Bennett; his brother, Robert Zeidler (Judy); sister-in-law, JoAnn Allbee (Harvey); and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his father; mother; sister, Sandra; and brother, Joel.
A celebration of life with military honors will occur at a later date at the National Cemetery in Tallahassee. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices,com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134.