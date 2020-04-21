Michael Campbell
Michael Campbell, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord early Saturday morning, April 18, 2020. Michael was comforted by his loving wife and family members.
Michael was an Indiana native born April 30, 1948, in Milan. He was the son of Eula Cornett Campbell and Clayton Campbell. He has frequented Lake Placid for the past 24 years before taking permanent residency 15 years ago. Michael was vice president of Kenworth Trucking in Miami before opening his own business, a State Farm insurance agency he began in 1985 to the present. He was a member of the NRA, enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, the lake, boating and snow and water skiing.
His special enjoyment came when he could be with his grandchildren. He was a Baptist in faith.
Michael is survived by his wife, Vickie; children, Lori Kennedy (Tim), Tonya Edison (Greg), Chris (Linda), Craig (Hannah) and Doug (Sasha); siblings, Darrell (Judy), Don (Robin), and Marsha Lewis (Dan), and his 11 beloved grandchildren.
The family will have private viewing time and a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.