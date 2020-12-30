Michael D. Conrad
Michael David Conrad, 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 22, 2020.
Mike was born on Sept. 19, 1946, to Irvan and Laura Conrad in Rochester, New York. He attended school in Wayland, New York. He excelled in swimming and chorus. He retired from Kodak in 1997. He then moved to warmer weather in Sebring, Florida, where he enjoyed golf and meeting new friends. He worked at Spring Lake Golf Course and Batteries Plus Bulbs part time. Mike met Glenda Hewitt in Sebring and they married on April 22, 2005. They enjoyed 15 years together. Mike loved his wife and family.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda; daughter, Debra Lubberts (Jim) of upstate New York; grandsons, Zack (Katia) and Cassidy (Nicole); sisters, Susan Johnston (Ed) and Beth Bigley (Scott); niece, Julie Swaze; nephew, Mark Johnston; and stepsons, Jerry Scott, Kevin Fetters and Bryan Fetters. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike was a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge, VFW and Amvets. He made many friends while in sunny Florida, and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
