Michael F. Pallone
Michael Felix Pallone, 81, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born in Spangler, Pennsylvania to Michael and Aline (Green) Pallone on Jan. 10, 1939, and was the oldest of 10 siblings. He graduated from Spangler High School in 1957 where he played football and was an exceptional student.
Michael joined the United States Air Force in 1957 beginning his career working in radar. His exceptional military career spanned 30 years and he reached the rank of chief master sergeant before retiring in Columbus, Mississippi in 1987. During this time, he received a master’s degree in electronic engineering from Armstrong State University. After his military retirement, Mike became a federal employee joining Radio Marti as the director of engineering and technical operations. Mike spent 24 years at Radio Marti and retired in 2011. He gave an astounding 54 years of combined service to our nation. During his career, his contributions to the fight against communism were paramount in promoting democracy across the world and particularly to the people of Cuba.
In 1959 Mike met the love of his life, Jane Garrison, in the small fishing village of Carrabelle, Florida while working at a remote radar tower. They married in 1963 and her unconditional love and support helped him succeed in all aspects of his wonderful and storied life. They raised three beautiful and successful children and eventually settled down in Sebring, Florida after retirement. Mike was an extremely resourceful and intelligent man who always knew how to solve a problem without a desire to give up.
He was an avid reader and encouraged his children and grandchildren to also learn the importance of reading. His other hobbies included listening to music, computers, watching movies and traveling. Mike was extremely proud of his Italian heritage and although private about his religion, he was a devout Catholic. Mike was a man who devoted his life to his family and always worked to ensure they could have the best life possible.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael; mother, Aline; brothers, Donald and Joseph; and sister, Ginger. Mike is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Nikka Pallone of Sebring, Sarah Creekmore (Daniel) of Montclair, Virginia and Jon-Michael Pallone (Kelly) of North Port, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Allison, Sophia and Michael; along with great-granddaughter, Maeson. In addition, he is survived by sisters, Angie, Eileen, Maryann; and brothers, James, Thomas and Robert.
A service will not take place due to Mike’s wishes and in respect to the COVID-19 virus. Memorial donations made be made in Mike’s honor to Highlands County Habitat for Humanity, a charity that he was passionate about.